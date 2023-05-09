HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said four people are injured after a vehicle involved in an earlier ‘police pursuit’ wrecked with two other vehicles.

HPD said that as of 5:50 p.m., Sparkman Drive at Jordan Lane will be closed for a few hours after the wreck because power poles that were downed are blocking the roadway.

A spokesperson for HPD said that an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Sparkman and Rutledge Drives. When the vehicle didn’t stop, the officer started to pursue the vehicle but later stopped pursuing due to the “offender’s reckless driving.”

Don Webster with HEMSI said four people were transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services, one in serious condition and three in stable, non-life threatening condition.

The HPD spokesperson said the driver who was originally pursued had multiple warrants and more charges are expected.