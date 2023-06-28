HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The hot temperatures that blanketed much of North Alabama Wednesday afternoon didn’t stop dozens of people from coming out to the grand opening of Huntsville’s Legacy Park, which is located in District One.

“Huntsville is known to innovate to get the space. I’m saying it now: we have an innovative place and community. To the mayor, my colleagues, Dr. Robinson and everybody else who has supported this, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Huntsville District One City Councilman Devyn Keith said. “This just proves to be the #1 city in all the nation, you need all five stars to shine.”

The $4.6 million park completes the reimagining of the former J.O. Johnson High School campus. Located adjacent to the center, it offers the community a large green space, a modern playground, plaza, and two pavilions, including an entertainment pavilion with terraced seating.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said, “The park has now made us part of a community. It put a community back together. It’s become a place where we can come play, exercise, walk…and it’s become a place where we can live.”

Mayor Battle says the park’s fitness court was made possible through partnerships with the city, Arts Huntsville, NFC, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama.

The fitness court even features artwork by Jamal FRESKO Turner, a Huntsville illustrator with several years of graphic art experience.

“This is my first official mural with the city, and it has been an amazing experience. The teal background is the official color for the National Fitness Campaign. The red streaks represent passion, energy, and strength. The yellow streaks represent happiness, excitement, and hope for the future. Along with those yellow streaks, you also see blue streaks. This is of course to pay homage to the Jaguars of Johnson High School,” Turner added.

Legacy Park is also home to the city’s second National Fitness Campaign (NFC) Fitness Court public art installation. The first one opened at John Hunt Park last year.