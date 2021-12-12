North Alabama’s first freestanding birth center to open in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — North Alabama’s first freestanding birth center is set to open in Huntsville very soon.

According to a Facebook post made by the Alabama Women’s Wellness Center, the Alabama Birth Center is being opened because they believe North Alabama families deserve more birth options and better access to midwifery care.

The center is headed by Dr. Yashica Robinson, a board-certified OBGYN with over 14 years of experience.

The website states, “This center was borne out of Dr. Robinson’s passion to see the Alabama birth community thrive in a new way. Her heart is for the center to not only be accessible to privately insured families, but also to under-resourced families and those on Medicaid.”

When it opens, the Alabama Birth Center will be only one of 12 black-owned birth centers in the nation.

The projected timeline of the birth center opening is detailed on alabamabirthcenter.com:

January 2022: The clinical portion of the center will be available, including prenatal midwifery care from CNM Katrina Dial, who has delivery privileges at Crestwood and Huntsville Hospital

Winter 2022: The birthing suites officially open with a "home-like environment" that includes deep labor tubs, birthing stools, essential oil diffusers, Bose speakers, birth swings, and queen size beds

The Alabama Birth Center hopes to be fully operational by the end of 2022 or early 2023.