HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A group of North Alabama Korean War veterans are off to Washington D.C for the unveiling of the Korean Memorial Wall.

The group of about 12 will be in the nation’s capital for the unveiling and dedication of the new monument which features the names of the more than 36,000 Americans who died supporting the war and the 7,100 Koreans who died while augmenting the Army.

Korean veteran Paul Reeves spoke with News 19 about what this trip and the memorial wall means to him.

“I was a combat engineer, we support the front line. I was not a foxhole troop. We built the bridges and laid the minefield and took the minefield up and keep the roads open for the combat troops on the front line, ” Reeves said. “I’d last like to say God bless America, and God bless this troop that’s behind us, and all these people that served in Korea and the people who are sponsoring us coming back here. It’s a whole different world and I’m glad I’m with them “

The dedication ceremony will be on Wednesday at 8 a.m. Central Time and can be watched on the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation website.

The group will return home to North Alabama on Thursday. They are scheduled to land at HSV at 1 p.m with a welcome home gathering at the airport.