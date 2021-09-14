North Alabama Pizza Hut franchisee hosting job fair, hiring multiple positions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A north Alabama Pizza Hut franchisee hopes to fill 35 positions during a virtual job fair on Tuesday.

GPS Hospitality put on the job fair with the intent to hire managers, crew members, and delivery drivers at its eight locations across north Alabama. They are looking for, “motivated applicants who want to join a fast-growing Pizza Hut franchisee,” according to a news release.

There are full-time and part-time opportunities available including 10 managers and 25 crew members and delivery drivers to join their team immediately.

The job fair takes place on September 14 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., virtually and in person.

Hiring managers will be on-site at the eight locations to meet applicants and conduct interviews. For applicants who prefer to meet virtually, video chat or phone interviews can be set up by texting ‘GPS’ to 37872 or fill out a form on their website.

Qualified applicants may be hired on the spot.

GPS Hospitality Pizza Hut restaurant locations:

4802 University Dr NW; Huntsville, AL 35816

8830 Madison Blvd; Madison, AL 35758

11570 Memorial Pkwy S; Huntsville, AL 35803

6585 B Hwy 431S; Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763

2417 N Memorial Pkwy; Huntsville, AL 35810

2246 Winchester Rd. NE, Unit #308; Huntsville, AL 35811

11818 US Hwy 231/431 North; Meridianville, AL 35759

7950 Highway 72 W; Madison, AL 35758

GPS offers ‘work today, get paid tomorrow’ via the Instant Pay app. Along with quality training, flexible hours, and ample opportunities for growth.

After one year of full-time employment, all team members are eligible for accrued paid vacation time.

Over the last year, the company awarded more than $5.5 million in bonuses to its operations teams, according to a press release.