HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Two members of the Alabama Legislature met with members of the community Monday to discuss the state’s current redistricting process.

The town hall was held by the Alabama Democratic Caucus and featured House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, D-Huntsville, and Representative Laura Hall, D-Huntsville.

Hall said the purpose of the meeting was primarily so she, and Daniels, could provide constituents with information about this year’s legislative session and the state’s current redistricting process. The special legislative session regarding that process began on Monday.

“Our Town Hall is mainly to provide information to inform members of our district and our communities about the actions that may have taken place during the last legislative session, as well as provide an update for what has happened during the redistricting hearings,” Hall said.

The representative said the meeting was also intended to make sure the public stays informed.

“The idea is really to make sure people are informed, or have an opportunity to hear what some options may be, and for them to give us some suggestions on what they may think,” she said.

The Town Hall began with Daniels and Hall giving residents a run down on how the special session has gone so far.

Hall said the Redistricting Committee passed a voting district map Monday morning. The map approved by the committee is called the “Communities of Interest” Plan and was passed as House Bill 5. Hall stated she does not believe the map meets the requirements set by the court.

Over the course of several questions, Daniels also expressed that he did not think the map ultimately will pass muster from the courts.

“This map, I will tell you this – we will be back in court, that’s a promise,” he said. “We will be back in court to challenge this map because I can certainly see where this map did not follow the guidelines of the court.”

Daniels said the redistricting bill likely won’t get to a vote until Wednesday, though the time has not been set yet. He said the state has to approve a redistricting plan by Friday.

Hall said those interested in seeing the redistricting committee meetings can stream them on the legislature’s website, under the live stream tab. She added that the committee generally meets in room 200.