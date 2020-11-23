North Alabama continues showing up for 18th annual Bikes or Bust fundraiser

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – WZYP Radio DJ Mojo Jones is one sleep away from fulfilling a 104-hour, five-day stay in a scissor lift looking over Memorial Parkway. He does this every year to raise awareness for ZYP’s ‘Bikes or Bust’ fundraiser.

“I’m a street sign right now, I’m a spectacle right now, whatever I have to be to draw attention to this event,” he said.

The bike donations supply Toys For Tots of North Alabama with almost every bike they need for Christmas toys. This year, they’re hoping to receive 2,000 bikes to distribute to children throughout their 12 counties.

“That’s our goal is to give every child a bike. We don’t want to have to have a parent choose which child gets a bicycle,” Toys for Tots Coordinating representative Bobby Ray said.

The Moon family drove all the way from Guntersville to drop off their bikes.

“We have good Christmases and we’d like other people to have good Christmases too. And it’s a good way to spread God’s love too,” Griffin Moon said.

For some, taking part in Bikes or Bust is a tradition. The Wilsons donate every year.

“Even though it’s been a tough year for everybody, the thrill of knowing a child will receive a bike on Christmas morning, there is not a better feeling in the world,” Sherry Wilson said.

Mojo says they can feel the strain the pandemic has put on not only the people of the Tennessee Valley, but the bike makers too. He says even the manufacturers aren’t stocking local stores as heavily due to a shortage in supplies and donations are down compared to last year.

“Because of COVID, the manufacturers of bikes don’t have, they’re not at full capacity so they’re not pumping out bikes like they do typically this time of year,” he said. “So we knew that was going to be a challenge, and then of course because of COVID, not as many people are even getting out. Then, on top of that, we have a greater need because of COVID, because of people losing their jobs and getting furloughed.”

They did receive a more than $14,000 check from a motorcycle club late Sunday afternoon, which will help the cause in a big way.

Mojo said being part of this donation drive for the last 18 years has taught him the people of North Alabama show up.

“Every single year this community comes out and they donate to these kids and I’m in awe,” he said.

As he comes down to conclude the fundraiser Monday night, Mojo said he is always exhausted.

“I’m thinking about all of the children that these folks here in the Tennessee Valley who those folks have given a miracle Christmas to, and it’s a truly emotional time for me,” he said.

The ZYP team is also teaming up with HPD for a nonperishable food drive. If you stop by the event before Monday night at 6, you can make a bike donation, give monetarily, donate some food or drop of a new toy in its original packaging. For more information, click here.