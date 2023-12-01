HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Most of the Alabama congressional delegation voted to keep George Santos in the U.S. House but there were two “yes” votes for his expulsion.

U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville — and Birmingham-area U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, a Democrat — were part of the two-thirds majority voting to oust Santos.

Alabama U.S. Representatives Dale Strong, Jerry Carl, Barry Moore, Mike Rogers and Gary Palmer all voted against expelling Santos.

The expulsion of a U.S. House member rarely happens. The last member expelled was Ohio Congressman James Traficant in 2002, after he was convicted of several felonies.

Aderholt pointed out today the U.S.House hasn’t removed a member — prior to a criminal conviction — since the Civil War.

The U.S. House Ethics Committee’s report on Santos found the sheer scope of his violations “was highly unusual and damning. And the committee said the nature of his violations and his ethical failings go to the “core of the legitimacy of the electoral process.”

Strong expressed concern about Santos’ conduct but stressed today Santos should have been judged by a court and voters in his district. Strong issued a statement following his vote.

“I am disgusted by the allegations outlined by the Ethics Committee,” The congressman said. “Mr. Santos has no place in the House Republican Conference, and I believe he should have resigned on his own accord. However, removing a member who has not been convicted by a jury of his peers sets an incredibly dangerous precedent that I am worried Washington D.C. will have no problem abusing. Mr. Santos’ fate should have been left up to the voters in his district and the federal courts.”

Aderholt said he understands why members were divided, but he believed Santos’ conduct warranted expulsion. Aderholt said Santos was given multiple chances to defend himself and explain his actions, but he never did.

“Voting to expel a member of Congress is a very solemn action that I do not take lightly,” Many of my Republican colleagues voted no, and I understand how they could come to that conclusion, especially in light of the fact that since the Civil War, the House has not voted to expel a Member of Congress that has not been convicted of a crime. Each member had to review the facts and come to their own conclusion. That being said, as I reviewed the House Ethics Committee written report with all the charges that were made against him, George Santos was given multiple opportunities to defend himself and explain the allegations that were made against him, yet he refused. “I believe the situation Congressman Santos finds himself in rose to the level that he should no longer be serving in the House of Representatives. While George Santos is a fellow Republican, and the Republican majority will now be less, I don’t believe that even a slim majority should excuse such gross unethical conduct. Politics should not be considered in such a matter. “Moreover, I also had to ask myself if a member from the other side of the aisle was facing the same or similar situation, would I vote to expel and I found myself reaching the same conclusion. Members of Congress must be held to the highest standards. This was an unprecedented situation, and, I believe, required this unprecedented action.” U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville