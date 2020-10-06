North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless collecting items for annual Blanket and Cold Weather Gear Drive

The North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is once again collecting items for its annual Blanket and Cold Weather Gear Drive.

NACH is accepting gently used or new, adult-sized donations of:

Blankets

Coats/jackets

Gloves/socks

Sleeping bags

Sweat shirts/pants

Thermal underwear

Toboggans

Warm scarves

Donations can be dropped off at:

Church of the Nativity, Episcopal (208 Eustis Avenue, Huntsville), (256) 533-2455

Faith Presbyterian Church (5003 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville), (256) 881-4811

First Christian Church (3209 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville), (256) 881-0150 – use the bin at the side entrance

First Stop Homeless Day Center (206 Stokes Street, Huntsville), (256) 533-3391

Latham United Methodist Church (109 Weatherly Road, Huntsville), (256) 881-4069

Manna House (2110 South Memorial Parkway, Huntsville), (256) 503-4848 – Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday 4-7 p.m.

Monte Sano United Methodist Church (610 Monte Sano Boulevard, Huntsville), (256) 533-6083

Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church (1919 Brandontown Road, Huntsville), (256) 539-1070

The Rock Family Worship Center (3401 Holmes Avenue NW, Huntsville), (256) 533-9292

Stand Down Together Huntsville (2007 Poole Road, Suite B, Huntsville), (256) 527-9643

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church (8020 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville), (256) 881-7223

NACH says to call the location of your choice to confirm office hours before dropping off items.