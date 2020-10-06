North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless collecting items for annual Blanket and Cold Weather Gear Drive

The North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is once again collecting items for its annual Blanket and Cold Weather Gear Drive.
NACH is accepting gently used or new, adult-sized donations of:
- Blankets
- Coats/jackets
- Gloves/socks
- Sleeping bags
- Sweat shirts/pants
- Thermal underwear
- Toboggans
- Warm scarves
Donations can be dropped off at:
- Church of the Nativity, Episcopal (208 Eustis Avenue, Huntsville), (256) 533-2455
- Faith Presbyterian Church (5003 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville), (256) 881-4811
- First Christian Church (3209 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville), (256) 881-0150 – use the bin at the side entrance
- First Stop Homeless Day Center (206 Stokes Street, Huntsville), (256) 533-3391
- Latham United Methodist Church (109 Weatherly Road, Huntsville), (256) 881-4069
- Manna House (2110 South Memorial Parkway, Huntsville), (256) 503-4848 – Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday 4-7 p.m.
- Monte Sano United Methodist Church (610 Monte Sano Boulevard, Huntsville), (256) 533-6083
- Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church (1919 Brandontown Road, Huntsville), (256) 539-1070
- The Rock Family Worship Center (3401 Holmes Avenue NW, Huntsville), (256) 533-9292
- Stand Down Together Huntsville (2007 Poole Road, Suite B, Huntsville), (256) 527-9643
- St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church (8020 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville), (256) 881-7223
NACH says to call the location of your choice to confirm office hours before dropping off items.