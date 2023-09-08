HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — September is National Recovery Month.

In observance, a Huntsville abuse prevention advocate is hosting an event for those who are struggling to find substance abuse recovery services.

Recognizing that substance abuse disorder is a huge epidemic in the state, the Alabama Alliance for Recovery Residences is highlighting a three-day event starting in Huntsville called Resourcing Recovery on September 11.

The information Fair will feature 17 organizations sharing information about the services they provide to help people struggling with substance use disorder and where you can find help for someone you care about.

“Attendees will be able to talk to people one-on-one, people that are really on the frontlines of helping people with recovery,” explained Curt Lindsley, Interim Director of AARR. “It’s really our goal is that everyone walks away from this event with practical information they could use to help that person in their life that’s struggling with substance use disorder.”

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 7.29 percent of Alabama residents reported using illicit drugs in the past month.

Speakers include:

• Curt Lindsley, Interim Executive Director, Alabama Alliance for Recovery Residences and Event Coordinator

• Karen Petersen, Director of Development, WellStone

• Marbi McCann, Territory Manager, Bradford Health Services

• John Bayles, Program Director, Recovery Resource Center / Crisis Center Inc.

• Ian Henyon, Executive Director, Birmingham Recovery Center

• Aubin Cawthon, Madison County Campus Coordinator, ROSS

• Stephanie Jennings, Executive Director, Best Life Recovery Residences

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 at the Essential Church in Huntsville.

You can find more information here.