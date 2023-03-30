HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – With fentanyl and opioid abuse cases now rising more than ever before, there is a growing need for trusted services for those seeking treatment.

According to A Partnership For A Drug-Free Community, a lot of those services are not listed in a Google search, even though some of the drug treatment facilities may be in your own backyard.

On Thursday, the Huntsville Public Library kicked off a series of free town hall meetings and begins to discuss greater paths to treatment and recovery for those struggling to find those services.

Forum Dates

March 30 — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Downtown Huntsville Library Auditorium, 915 Monroe St. SW

April 6 — 2-4 p.m. His Way Recovery, 582 Shields Road

April 20 — 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Madison Public Library, 142 Plaza Blvd.

Wendy Reeves, executive director of A Partnership For A Drug-Free Community, started the recovery resource hub because she has seen countless times when people in North Alabama communities are frustrated trying to find a place for the treatment services that they need.

With fentanyl, a dangerous synthetic drug now hitting communities from all angles, the resource hub will be helpful to explain the many different types of treatment.

“We will have several of these in the upcoming months,” explains Carl Wilkerson, the Director of Recovery Services. “With our rise in the fentanyl and opioid epidemic, we want to get out to the community that there are resources available for the community if they know someone that’s addicted to substances. We just want to really let them know what is available in the Tennessee Valley for them.”

Panel participants representing the different types of treatment options will include WellStone, New Season, His Way, Family Life Center, Bradford, Best Life Recovery, Oxford House, and The Pathfinder. Brochures and information from other area treatment programs will also be available.