HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Resourcing Recovery, hosted by Alabama Alliance Recovery Residences, was held Monday evening at Essential Church in Huntsville.

The information fair featured 17 organizations, sharing information about the services they provide to help people struggling with substance use disorder. Alabama Alliance Recovery Residences Interim Director Curt Lindsley says the goal of this event is for people to talk one-on-one with those on the frontlines helping people with recovery.

“Some of the resources are relatively new and I’ve found that a lot of people aren’t necessarily aware of what they are. Tonight is all about sharing that information with people and connecting people with those resources so they can access them and help people they care about,” Lindsley said.

7.29% of Alabama residents reported using illicit drugs in the past month, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

Stephanie Jennings is the Executive Director of the nonprofit Best Life Recovery Residences. She says when women come out of detox or treatment, Best Life is there to help rebuild their lives again.

“I’m in recovery, so I’m also a woman in long-term recovery. When I started to get sober…I needed a place to live. Once I got sober, I wanted to help other women do the same thing,” said Jennings.

Jennings tells News 19 she hopes people will take advantage of the different organizations in our community and get the help they need.

If anyone is struggling – recovery is possible. If I can recover, anyone can recover,” added Jennings.

The next Resourcing Recovery event will take place Tuesday in Birmingham, and then again Wednesday in Montgomery.

For more information, you can click this link.