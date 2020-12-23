Non-profit uses grant to gift Huntsville Gold Star families

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Charity group Lettermen of The USA held a ceremony to gift Gold Star families at Huntsville’s American Legion outpost Tuesday.

The surviving school-aged children of 20 fallen veterans each took home one laptop and one football as a memento thanks to Lettermen of the USA, made up of former college athletes dedicated to honoring service members.

The money for the gifts came from 15-thousand dollar grant from the Alabama Coronavirus Relief Fund to help the kids stay on top of their school work when otherwise not having the resources, founder Darryl Fuhrman said.

“Because there is so much turmoil right now in the world, we feel like we’re a small drop of water and a giant ocean of despair right now,” Fuhrman said.

Avery Springer, whose father was an Army staff sergeant killed in action, said he was taken aback by the unity and support during the ceremony, in addition to the donation.

“I just really appreciate the effort that they put in for (this event,” Springer said. “It’s just really nice to see. It just makes my day especially, going to stuff like this.”