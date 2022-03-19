HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – 77 police officers have died in 2022, 14 of them by gunfire while in the line of duty.

“Every 53 hours an officer, man or woman, goes down in the line of duty. That’s how much of a reality it is,” Tunnel to Towers Roy Leonard told News 19. Tunnel to Towers is a nonprofit organization helping those families take care of a major bill, their mortgage.

The organization began in honor of founder Frank Siller’s brother who was a firefighter and lost his life at the World Trade Center. “It started in 2001 in the aftermath of 9/11. We first started taking care of military families and their spouses, and then it started to move into first responders and law enforcement and their spouses,” Leonard explained.

So far, they have paid off 235 mortgages. One of those is officer Billy Clardy’s family in Huntsville. Officer Clardy was a member of the Strategic Counter-Drug Team and was shot during a planned drug sting in December 2019.

In order for Tunnel to Towers to pay off the mortgage, families must have children under the age of 16. Clardy has 5.

“It’s great to be able to come behind them and say ‘Hey we’ll take care of your house for you, we’ll make that one less problem for you that you’ll have to solve,'” Leonard told News 19. “So, that’s what we do and it really has an impact on the families.”

This is one of many programs Tunnel to Towers has. Currently, they are collecting donations for children in Ukraine. Anyone interested in donating can find those details here.