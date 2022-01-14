Non-profit mentoring girls hopes to expand in its 50th year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The nonprofit group Girls Inc. of North Alabama based inside Dr. Richard Showers Recreation Center wants to expand its potential for 2022.

“We collect every progress report,” said Executive Director Stephanie Malone. “We collect every report card. And we end up securing tutors to help our girls make sure they’re academically successful because we know that is the foundation.”

Since 1972, the organization has prided itself on that help and mentorship, without adding to any family debt. Friday it kicked off its “Fuel The Fire” funding campaign, capped with a proclamation from Mayor Tommy Battle.

“For 50 years we’ve been training young ladies on how to be leaders in our community, and how to be leaders in the business world and the political world,” Battle said. “And they have provided for the people who have made Huntsville a better place.”

But the group wants to soon work with underprivileged girls across north Alabama, opening more centers.

“We’re really wanting to expand into Morgan county, Limestone county, and possibly Jackson county,” Malone added.

Malone said their goals of education will especially help girls in a world of pandemic and economic struggles.

“We know that the girls have been out of school a lot during the pandemic, and that many of our girls suffer learning loss,” she said. “So day in and day out, that is at the main thrust of what we do.”

You can donate to the organization here.