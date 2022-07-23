HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Local non-profit NuGeneration, Inc. teamed up with Huntsville Parks & Recreation department and Huntsville Police to celebrate ‘Community Field Day’ Saturday.

NuGeneration founder George S. Sapp told News 19 the occasion was to celebrate the two-year anniversary of a program that collaborates local police with African-American youth.

“What we’re really trying to get across here is that we are just all together, we’re all one family,” Sapp said.

Organizers, including the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Committee, welcomed North Huntsville families to the Dr. Richard Showers Center ball fields to take part in the inaugural event’s kids stations, play sports, face-painting and even free clothing stands and snacks.

“And so we have the Huntsville Police Department here represented. We have some off-duty police officers with us enjoying it. And then we have some people from north Huntsville and all over the city. We just want to make sure everybody understands that we all can just get along.”

“We want our officers to be out here with members of the community, the kids, the Lee High School football team, HPD Deputy Chief Dewayne McCarver added. “We just want to get out here, play some sports, kind of let our hair down, and be one with our community – because we need to remind them that we are nothing more than just part of the community.”