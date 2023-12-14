HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s the season of giving! To celebrate, Alabama Hearing Associates gifted hearing aids at a reduced cost to those who may struggle to afford them on their own.

‘Hearing the Call Rocket City’ says it’s the only non-profit project in North Alabama bridging the gap between quality hearing health care and those in need.

“Most health insurance doesn’t pay for hearing aids,” Alabama Hearing Associates founder Dr. Jan Liles said.

It’s why Alabama Hearing Associates are partnering with Enable of Madison County to provide the devices at a minimal cost. For those who are hard of hearing, the intent is to help provide them with a better quality of life.

Dr. Jan Liles and her team started ‘Hearing the Call Rocket City’ a few years ago with giving back on their minds. Since then, they’ve provided dozens across North Alabama with quality hearing devices.

“People who are underinsured, underfunded who would not be able to afford prescription hearing aids and these are not over the counter hearing aids, these are prescription devices that we fit,” Dr. Liles told News 19.

Karen Baker who received a device Thursday says she’s thankful for the hearing aid and she knows it’ll make a big difference.

“I’m on social security disability, this helps me a whole lot,” Baker told News 19. “I’ve got a cracked eardrum, I’ll never be better, but its 75% better now than it was”.

Now that she’s able to hear better, Baker says playing poker with her son will never be how it once was.

“I’m excited to see my son’s face when I can hear him, he’ll play with me now,” Baker said.

For Dr. Liles, assisting Alabamians throughout the Tennessee Valley who suffer from hearing loss is near and dear to her heart. It’s something she hopes will provide them with better life experiences this holiday season.

“To be able to have these people walk through our doors that never would’ve been able to afford to, and help them ear better especially for the holidays it means a lot to us,” Liles said.

Hearing experts say the devices have to be maintained. Those who received hearing aids Thursday will also be entitled to follow-up visits, something Dr. Liles says is a key part of the care they provide.