HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Several students were handling a gun and ammunition in a restroom when it discharged at a Huntsville elementary school on Tuesday, according to Huntsville City Schools.

Huntsville City Schools (HCS) told News 19 that while the students were handing the gun, it was fired, but the bullet did not hit anyone.

The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. The school’s teachers and administration responded immediately to the disturbance caused by the gunshot and quickly contained the situation.

Additionally, the school administration contacted the parents/guardians of the students involved and will begin working with HCS to discuss disciplinary consequences.

Law enforcement was called to the school as well and will work to investigate how the students got the gun and ammunition to bring to the school.

The school released this statement along with the press release, “As the District has stated in the past, school safety is a community effort, and HCS needs the help of parents, guardians, and families to ensure that our students are not able to obtain these dangerous items. Please ensure that all weapons in your home are secured and that your students do not have access to them.”

The school is secure and conducted its typical school activities.