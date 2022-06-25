HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Theatre Huntsville’s latest production will provide a look at what you typically don’t see in the world of theater – goofs and gaffs during rehearsal and beyond.

Michael Frayn’s “Noises Off” is a play-within-a-play that follows a traveling theater troupe’s production of “Nothing On” through the dress rehearsal, opening night, and a performance toward the end of the production. It starts with flubbed lines and missed cues, progressing to friction between cast members towards the end of production. And yes, sardines will fly.

Jake Barrow is directing Theatre Huntsville’s production, assisted by Mari Adams. Cast members include Lydia Palmes, Art Walthall, Phil Parker, Haley Loveday, Gena Rawdon, Charlie Rogers, Jessica Alexander, Michale Bradley, and Chance Novalis.

Cassie Robinson is the stage manager, Mirji Campolongo is the technical director, Dex Edwards designed the scenes, and Gine Mallonee designed the costumes.

Tickets are on sale now for the show online, at the Theatre Huntsville Box Office in Lowe Mill Second Floor South or by calling (256) 536-0807. The Box Office is open Wednesday-Saturday from Noon-6 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for seniors, students, and active-duty military.

The show will be at the Von Braun Center Playhouse. Show dates and times are as follows:

Friday, July 8: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 9: 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 10: 2 p.m.

Thursday, July 14: 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 15: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 16: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.