HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s not every day that an NFL star returns home to put smiles on kids’ faces, but Washington Commanders’ Trenton Scott did just that. The 5th annual Mary Lee Scott Fun Day was held at the Bob Harris Center.

The event included bounce houses, basketball hoops, and food, all free of charge. It’s an extension of a journey Scott started after being inspired by his grandmother to give back.

“Being able to give back to somebody else it just makes my heart happy to come home and be able to do stuff like this man, it’s what it’s all about,” Scott said.

As a former Lee High School football standout, he began the Mary Lee Scott Perseverance Scholarship in honor of his late grandmother. Chris Battle, a Lee University senior was one of three recipients of the scholarship. He shared what it meant to see Scott giving back.

“It means a lot to me it shows how much he cares for everyone else its not about himself and also it kind of motivates me to do it when I get older when I’m in this position I can be able to give back,” Battle told News 19.

Children from all over North Alabama got the unique opportunity of spending a day of fun with an NFL player who is all about his community.

“Now that I can come home and touch and be a part of these kids’ lives at an early age you can’t put it into words man it’s a blessing,” Scott said.

Darlene Briggs drove from Harvest for her grandson to enjoy the fun. She says seeing Scott give back paves the way for others to do the same.

“We’ve got a generation that’s coming behind me that’s interested in our youth and what’s going to become of them he’s setting an example for others,” Briggs said.

Scott says he intends to continue using his platform to make a difference. He also plans to continue growing his scholarship program to provide more children with funds to help pay for their education.