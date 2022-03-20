HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Sunday’s spring weather was perfect for the opening day of Huntsville’s LGBTQ+ softball league.

The Nexus Huntsville Softball League welcomes members of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as allies. The league kicked off on Sunday with a six-game tournament.

The league has grown quite a bit since last season. There are two new teams, and fifty additional players in 2022. Organizers say it’s a great atmosphere for everyone involved.

“Teams that you are playing are cheering you on,” said Christina Langley, a player for the league. “I mean somebody will be making a great catch out there, and I’m like ‘oh my gosh!’ and it’s my ball that they caught, you know, but I’m still really excited for it and it’s just a great community out here, everybody is so supportive of each other, everybody just wants to be out here, having fun, getting to know each other and supporting the community.”

If you are interested in joining next season, visit the league’s Facebook page.