HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rocket City’s LGBTQ+ softball league will host a kickball tournament fundraiser next month.

The tournament, hosted by the NEXUS Huntsville Softball League, will be on June 5 at the Brahan Spring Park softball fields. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with the first game at noon.

“In the past, we have gotten a lot of feedback from within the community that kickball is something they would like to see happen,” said Jonathan Wallace, the league’s commissioner. “Our league board was trying to come up with fundraising ideas, and we talked about hosting a kickball tournament to help out.”

“It’s just another way for the community to get outside and get active and have fun!” Wallace continued.

The tournament costs $15 per person to play, and participants are welcome to come as an individual or bring a whole team! Wallace said all proceeds will benefit the league.

“The money will allow us to send representatives from our board to represent our league in the yearly NAGAAA meetings that are held in different cities, field costs, or any supplies the league may need,” Wallace stated. “And once we get our NAGAAA membership, it will towards that yearly membership fee as well.”

Membership in the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA) is among the top goals for the league, Wallace told News 19 earlier this year. In February, three board members from the league represented the Rocket City at the organization’s winter meeting in an effort to showcase Huntsville as a member city.

The NEXUS Huntsville Softball League was formed in 2021 as the city’s first LGBTQ+ league, aimed at providing “a safe and fun environment for all LGBTQ+ people and their allies,” according to nexushsvsoftball.com.

For its sophomore season, the league boasts six teams and 96 registered players.

According to the league’s website, the league is primarily for the LGBTQ+ community, but all individuals are welcome to play. For more information on the NEXUS Huntsville League, visit their website or check them out on Facebook here.