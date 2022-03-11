HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – It’ll be a busy day at Brahan Spring Park Softball Field #2 for softball players of all skill levels.

On March 20, the Nexus Huntsville Softball League will begin its second season of play in the Rocket City. Six teams will take the field; three new and three returning.

Here’s how the first day of play will shape up:

10:30 a.m. – Opening Ceremony

11 a.m. – Mellow Mushroom Ghost Runners vs. Rocket City Raiders – both are new teams in the league, but with some returning players

12:15 p.m – Ghost Runners vs. Huntsville Starburst; one of the returning teams

1:30 p.m. – Starburts vs. Rocket City Raiders

2:45 p.m. – Razzle Dazzle vs. Rocket City Twisters (formerly known as Pocket Rockets); both are returning teams from 2021

4 p.m. – Razzle Dazzle vs. Power Puff, the newest team in the league

5:15 p.m. – Power Puff vs. Twisters

Be sure to bring your own chairs if you’re heading to the games, along with your mason jars – Piper and Leaf will be on site serving up their famous sweet tea. To get to the softball field, head down Bob Wallace Ave and turn south onto Newby Road (towards Ray Pearman Lincoln). From there, follow the road until you see the softball fields on your left. Turn into that parking lot and follow the gravel road to the field furthest from Newby Road. That will be field #2.

For more information and standings throughout the season, be sure to follow the league on Facebook.