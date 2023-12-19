HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s no secret that it takes a village to get all of our broadcasts on the air each day. Photographers, editors, producers, to reporters and many more all work on and off screen to put each newscast together.

Ruben Rodriguez, who is a a producer for News 19, experienced a change of scenery on Tuesday when he was serving as the ‘interview subject’ in between working on producing his newscast. Over the last few months, he has been completing the process of becoming a U.S. citizen.

In 2009, he and his mother traveled from Mexico to Houston.

“The main purpose as to why I, and my mother, came to the United States was for a better future,” said Rodriguez.

His father met them both in the Lone Star State, and they headed to Huntsville, where Ruben grew up and eventually graduated from UAH. Now at 23 years old, he is officially a U.S. Citizen.

“I had to start with the USCIS website, and they have the information on how to apply and you first do an application an application online,” said Rodriguez. “The website gave me an estimated wait time for a decision and I believe I’m not entirely sure but I believe that decision is for whether my application is accepted and I can move forward in the process.”

Rodriguez was given an estimated time frame of 18 months before the next step in his naturalization process. But, it didn’t take quite that long. A few months later, he was moving forward.

“Now I can move on to getting my biometrics done,” said Rodriguez. “From there I got a letter in the mail another month or two later saying that I had an interview and a test I had to take.”

Then, it was time for him to study. The study guide consisted of 100 questions, despite the test having just ten questions.

“I had about a month to study for that so it was just about making sure I knew all the questions and making sure I knew all the answers… After the test – if you pass it – then you continue with the interview. The officer who administered the interview asks you a little bit about yourself, a little bit about what you’ve done in the country,” said Rodriguez.

That officer told Rodriguez that the odds of having a naturalization ceremony in 2023 were not high, and he would probably have to wait until the new year. But, in December of 2023, Rodriguez headed to the Hugo black court house in Birmingham to officially become a U.S. Citizen.