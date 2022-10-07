HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Meet Caydee! She is a 9-year-old domestic shorthair who is ready to meet her fur-ever family!

Caydee is a long-term resident at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society and is their only senior kitty.

Caydee is searching for a home with a comfy couch or recliner to spend her golden years in. She is a very sweet girl who loves attention, and prefers to be the only cat in the house. She has been around dogs before, but never lived with children.

Consider adopting Caydee, because she’s been at the shelter too long!

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society is a no-kill shelter located at 2812 Johnson Road SW in Huntsville. To see a list of all available pets for adoption, click here.