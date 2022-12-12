HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A brand new traffic signal will soon be lighting up one area of Pulaski Pike, according to City officials.

The City of Huntsville announced on Monday that the new signal will be installed at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Monroe Road at Beaver Dam Road on Wednesday, December 14.

Construction is planned to start around 9 a.m. if weather permits.

Officials are asking anyone who drives through this area to not only slow down and use caution but be extremely aware of crews working on the installation, as well as obey all traffic signs and pavement markings.

For any questions or concerns, the City says to give them a call at (256) 427-6850.