New thrift store benefits Tennessee Valley animals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The newest thrift store in Huntsville comes with the sweetest price tag!

Rocket City Rescue, a local animal rescue, opened a thrift store with clothes and household items at a low cost with all proceeds benefitting Tennessee Valley animals.

The rescue opened the store to bring in more donations for the animals. They take in dogs of all ages, but a lot of senior and injured dogs, so you can imagine the cost of the vet bills.

From the moment the dogs are picked up, they’re spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and de-wormed.

When they are fully healthy, the animals are put into foster care until they find a ‘fur-ever’ home.

Director Michelle Underwood says the only way to ensure they can continue to save more dogs is by donations and now, thrift store sales.

“We’re all volunteers, we’re all foster-based, its’s all volunteers that run the store, it’s all volunteers that work on the animal side, all animals are in foster homes, so every dime we make every donation we get, every single bit of it goes to help an animal,” Underwood told News 19.

Rocket City Rescue is always looking for volunteers to work at the store, help out at adoption events and foster the rescues until they can find suitable homes.

The thrift store is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 920 Winchester Road in Huntsville.

If you’re interested in adopting or fostering a pet, visit their website to find out what you need before applying here.