New technology helps gauge severity of homelessness

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A charity is using new technology to help identify vulnerable populations within the homeless community.

First Stop, Inc., on Stokes St., in Huntsville, is using an indexing tool called VI-SPDAT or the Vulnerability Index – Service Prioritization Decision Assistance Tool – to help them keep track of medical vulnerabilities among the homeless.

First Stop Executive Director Tim Davis says it will help them collaborate with any charity who uses the technology.

“There’s a few places where they’re thin, but we have all the services in the this town necessary to help get people off the street,” Davis said. “We need to figure out how to collaborate better and how to cooperate with each other better. This is just one tool I think is going to help us lead to more and more frequent collaboration of partnerships.”

VI-SPDAT will help charities identify those who are most at risk of becoming, or staying, homeless and help various organizations obtain resources for those who need them most.

The index uses a 15-point system where 1 is the least vulnerable and 15 is the most vulnerable. A 15, Davis said, might indicate that someone could likely die on the street.