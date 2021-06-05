New teams launch for up and coming North Alabama soccer players

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Some of North Alabama’s up-and-coming soccer players have a new way to showcase their talents. Saturday afternoon, The North Alabama Soccer Coalition launched two new teams in the Women’s Premier Soccer League and National Premier Soccer League for men.

The Women’s Under 21 Team, took on the Tennessee Force in their first game at John Hunt Park. The team includes college players, and top high school players from the region, hoping for a shot at playing division one in college.

High school player Lily Hosmer, said she was thrilled to just make the cut, and be a part of the inaugural season.

“I wasn’t expecting to make it, but I feel like it’s good for me,” said Hosmer. ” know it will make me a better player in the future and it’s kind of preparing me for college.”

The game also offered an opportunity to help out some furry four-legged friends. The Greater Huntsville Humane Society held an adoption event on the sideline.

Next Saturday, the league will offer a triple header at John Hunt Park. The first game begins at 1:30 p.m.