HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Soccer, lacrosse, ultimate frisbee, football and other field sport athletes will soon have a new place to practice and play.

The City of Huntsville is building two new multipurpose, well-lit fields off of Haysland Road across from Grissom High School. The new complex will be called Hays Farm Sports Park.

“We recognize that there is a need for field space for multipurpose activity,” said Huntsville Parks & Recreation Director James Gossett. “We’re excited about this addition to our recreation programming because of the increased demand for ultimate frisbee and other field sports.”

Gossett told News 19 the fields will not be turf, but natural grass. Part of the $2.4 million dollar park project will include 120 parking spots and fencing surrounding the nine-acre park.

Aerial view of the area where the two fields will be built from the Sky19 Drone.

In addition to regular play, the fields could be utilized for tournaments.

“When we design facilities we design them in such a way that you can host events, [whether] it’s a tournament, or a competitive event,” Gossett said.

The park is also close to Grissom High School and will be easily reached by an existing tunnel. Gossett said he anticipates the school district may use the fields for school-related activities.

A tunnel runs under Haysland Road that connects walkways near Grissom High School to the new park.

Gossett said he is pleased with support and funding from the City of Huntsville and the City Council.

He said it is important to offer recreational facilities that contribute to the quality of life for people who live in Huntsville — and that’s especially true as Huntsville prepares for continued population expansion.

“Where are we going to be five years from now, cause you don’t want to get caught behind that, because once you get caught behind that, it’s hard to get caught up,” Gossett explained.

The City of Huntsville said it expects construction on the park to be completed by Spring 2024.

Gossett also provided some updates on other recreation projects.

He said the new fields at John Hunt Park are “moving along on schedule.”

The city is also spending $3.3 million on Phase III of the Sandra Moon Community Complex. Gossett said that is also moving along well. The city expects the Sandra Moon Community Complex to be finished by Fall 2023.