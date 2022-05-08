HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – April was Autism Inclusion Month, and in that month an announcement was made that a new sensory gym will be coming to the Rocket City this fall.

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym, an international children’s gym franchise, announced a new location in Huntsville. Vanessa and Joaquin Tucker, the new owners of the gym, are excited to bring this experience to the Rocket City this fall.

Dina Kimmel, a mom from California, is the CEO and Founder of We Rock the Spectrum. Kimmel opened the first location in Tarzana, California after her son was diagnosed with autism and she struggled to find a safe place where both her son and her daughter, who was neurotypical, could go and play together.

We Rock the Spectrum is a franchise with more than 90 locations across 24 states and eight countries that provides sensory-safe play for kids with autism, special needs, and neurotypical development. Each gym features 12 pieces of therapeutic equipment designed to work with many of the sensory processing issues that children on the spectrum face.

Vanessa said, “It’s always great to have a safe place for children to play, feel safe and be themselves. Furthermore, what’s unique about our gym, is our equipment is Occupational approved Equipment! We Rock the Spectrum-Huntsville wants to cater to all children of all abilities.”

The Tuckers decided to bring the gym franchise to Huntsville so their sons, one who is on the Autism spectrum and the other who is neurotypical, so there would be a place were they, and other children, could all play together.

The gym will provide several resources, such as:

After school care

Mommy Morning Out

Birthday Party rental (Private or Public Options)

Private social event rental

Open Play with parent supervision

STEM and Art classes

Respite Services

Monthly Date Night

Holiday social events

Summer Camps

The opening date has yet to be announced, but is anticipated Fall 2022. The gym will begin accepting applications for part-time positions, internships and volunteers after the opening date is announced. The gym will be partial to those with experience in the special needs community.

For the time being, you can find more information on their website or Facebook.