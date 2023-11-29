MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Every school in the Madison County School System (MCSS) is now equipped with a security screening system.

The OpenGate system the schools are using consist of two freestanding pillars that screen people with bags, backpacks and purses and the design detects metal objects that match pre-programmed characteristics. Employees designated to supervise the system were trained to operate it earlier this month.

“Our goal was to try everything we possibly can to make schools safer,” Mark Minskey, Madison County Schools Chief Operations Officer said. “We have SROs in schools, which is a great partnership we have with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. This is just one additional layer.”

MCS says it did about a year’s worth of research before deciding on the OpenGate technology. Once administrators saw it in action, they were sold. “One of our neighboring school systems actually has it implemented and is using it very effectively. We went to visit them and liked the product,” Minskey stated.

Minskey says the security system does require a lot.

“Students will actually walk through them. If it’s alerted, we have a procedure in which we will search and check their belongings,” he said. “If not, it’s basically walk through the type of system, same type of system, you’ll see at the Trash Pandas games or a Havoc Hockey game.”

The $800,000 bill for the new equipment was covered by the state.

“The OpenGates are funded from a state board of education grant that we received,” said Minskey, “The safe schools grant. We are up to 56 units this morning, and they are at all 30 of our campuses.”

School administrators have been trained to supervise the systems in action. Students and visitors will be required to walk through the probes in order to enter campuses.

And Madison county schools says it has a variety of plans for the technology.

“It’s portable so it allows us to set them up for students coming in from their cars or buses in the morning,” Minskey said. “And then we can move them to a different location in the afternoon for a basketball game or for a concert.”