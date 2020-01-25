New scam numbers targeting Huntsville Utilities customers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities said there’s a twist on the usual “you are about to be disconnected” scam – new phone numbers are popping up on caller ID.

HU said calls Wednesday were being made to both residential and business customers.

Calls came from (877) 602-1720, (877) 602-1722, (877) 602-1732, (800) 418-7230, (800) 418-7220.

In addition, HU said the caller ID was being spoofed to show the main switchboard number for the utility – (256) 535-1200.

In all cases, if you receive one of these calls, hang up and call HU yourself. Don’t give any personal or account information unless you initiate the call.

UPDATE: We have received reports of two more phone numbers being used for callback: 800-418-7230 and 800-418-7220. Also, the caller ID is being spoofed to show our main switchboard number (256-535-1200). — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) January 23, 2020

