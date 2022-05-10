HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The number of restaurants is rising in Huntsville. One of the new eateries in town is a award-winning, New York style pizza franchise.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria opened on Tuesday in Jones Valley. There are 43 franchised locations in the U.S., in addition to awarding domestic and international franchise opportunities to qualified individuals.

“After decades of pizza making history in company-owned restaurants, we are thrilled to open a franchised Grimaldi’s location in Huntsville,” says Grimaldi’s Pizzeria CEO, Joseph Ciolli. “Together with Power Brands Hospitality Group, we look forward to introducing the Huntsville community to Grimaldi’s excellent service and casual, yet upscale dining experience.”

Huntsvillians can now enjoy brick-oven pizza and calzones, desserts and a diverse list of beers and wine..

“As a leading brand and innovator in the pizza market, Grimaldi’s shares our vision of expanding a family-owned business and represented a natural addition to our growing portfolio,” says Kumar Patel, Managing Partner at PBHG. “We are thrilled to bring the award-winning pizzeria to Huntsville and look forward to serving our community.”

Grimaldi’s will also be expanding it’s international franchises later this year. You can find more information on the pizzeria on their website.