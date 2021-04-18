New pedestrian, biking trail coming soon to Ditto Landing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The City of Huntsville has announced a new pedestrian and biking trail will be opening this summer.

The trail doesn’t have a name yet, but City Council president Jennie Robinson says she expects the final touches to come in the next month or so, just in time for summer.

The new trail will link up with the Aldridge Creek Greenway, which currently runs from Bailey Cove Road south of Weatherly Road down to Ditto Landing, paralleling Aldridge Creek for much of the route,

The new trail will head west from the Aldridge Creek Greenway terminus at Ditto Landing, allowing hikers and nature lovers to walk under the Clement C. Clay Bridge (commonly called the Whitesburg Bridge) and will parallel the Tennessee River, making for some peaceful views.

However, Robinson said the larger goal is to extend the new trail all the way to the Redstone Arsenal fence line, eventually linking up to the Elgie’s Walk Greenway on Hays Farm.

“So you will be able to do a loop all the way from Aldrige Creek, down to Ditto, go West and then come up to Hays Farm and again down Whetherly Road to hook up to Aldridge Creek,” she explained.” It will be a 12-mile loop that people can use to run, bike, walk. We are super excited about it.”

Robinson added the city worked with the TVA and decided this latest extension will be gravel because it runs along the river and can withstand higher water levels after a big rain.

Robinson said the trail is almost ready to open, but the city has to deal with a low water spot first.