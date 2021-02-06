New owners ready to re-open Handel’s Ice Cream, second Rocket City location planned to open later in 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One restaurant will soon be serving up its sweet treats in the Rocket City again.

Friday, Handel’s Ice Cream announced the location at 7086 US-72 in Huntsville (near the intersection of US-72 and Jeff Road), will re-open the week of February 8.

New owner Brian Vaughn is a Huntsville resident and Army veteran.

Vaughn started out in the business world by setting up a bicycle repair shop as a teen, earning $5/week.

A retired LTC, Vaughn said the attention to detail he was taught in the Army prepared him well for the pivot to serving sweet treats to the community.

“The discipline and attention to detail from my Army training will help us consistently serve this great-tasting, top-quality ice cream to our neighbors and new friends,” he said.

Handel’s said more than 100 people applied to be the new owner, after the company closed the restaurant and severed ties with the previous owner following racist Facebook posts last June.

Handel’s Chief Operating Officer Jim Brown said the company saw similar traits to company founder Alice Handel in Bryan and his wife Carolyn.

“Brian resonated with the story of Handel’s founder, Alice Handel, and we see the same traits in the Vaughns: good-natured, hard-working Americans who want to make people happy with a product they love,” Brown said.

Handel’s said since opening the Huntsville location in spring 2017, there has been strong, consistent growth across the Southeast U.S. – so much so, a second location is being planned for later this year in the Rocket City.