New owners of Huntsville music website lay out future plans for music in the Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you walk through downtown Huntsville on any given evening, especially on the weekends, you’ll notice live music.

Now with restrictions in place due to COVID-19, artists are setting up outside, and people are watching from a further distance, but the music scene in Huntsville is very much alive.

Co-owners Grace Treutel and Tom Patterson recently bought huntsvillemusic.com.

The website is known as a hub to find where live music is being played on any given day in the city. They’re continuing to build that initiative, but are trying to build the music scene in Huntsville as well.

They’re also following recommendations that the city put out in an audit that identifies where and how the city can grow musically.

Patterson says his larger goal is to let other parts of the country know that Huntsville is a music city, and when big touring bands come through, Huntsville should be a stop along the way.

One of the neat parts about the website – whether you’re downtown or just going to a restaurant, you can pull up the calendar on your phone to check who’s playing where.