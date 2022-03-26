HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT)- As spring and summer roll around the corner, so does the opening of the Orion Amphitheater. The new and exciting addition to Huntsville will be hosting some familiar faces this year.

Here is a look at some of the concerts and events coming to the new venue in May and June:

May 7 – 33rd Annual Huntsville Classic featuring Jake Owe n

n May 13-15 – The First Waltz May 13 – Jason Isbell, Emmylou Harris, Waxahatchee and John Paul White May 14 – Brittney Howard, Drive-By Truckers, Mavis Staples and St. Paul & the Broken Bones May 15 – Huntsville Community Drumline, The NEIGHBORS, Element XI, Translee, Kevin Wooten & Deqn Sue and the Aeolians of Oakwood Universi ty

May 18 – Dave Matthews Band: 2022 North American Tour

May 20 – Lynyrd Skynyrd: Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’ Tour

May 26 – Kenny Chesney’s Here and Now 2022 Tour

May 27-29 – Widespread Panic

June 5 – United: A City-Wide Worship Event

June 8 – Neil DeGrasse Tyson

June 11 – Dierks Bentley: Beers on Me Tour 2022

June 16 – The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker

June 18 – T-Minus Music Fest featuring The Old Crow Medicine Show

June 25 – Keith Sweat

