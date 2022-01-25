HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Advanced Manufacturing Innovation and Integration Center is a new nonprofit organization in Huntsville that will prepare students for the advanced manufacturing workforce.

AMIIC’s goal is to help the defense industry have better access to training for their current employees while also expanding skillsets and preparing students who aspire to enter these fields. The organization believes centers like this are crucial in helping companies combat current staffing shortages.

The facility will also be a place for high school and college students to find available internships and receive necessary certifications. John Schmitt, AMIIC’s executive director, says he wants the new facility to be a place for students to grow and see their potential in the manufacturing industry.

“There are so many people doing wonderful things in the community as far as education and workforce training,” Schmitt explained. “Our goal is to have a cross-generational approach with it; be really upfront. Our first focus area will be the early to mid-career level engineering folks and the technicians that support those fields.”

The facility will also host what they call ‘Technical Talks’ that will highlight different topics across the manufacturing field by current industry professionals.

Their doors are set to open February 11th and classes will begin shortly after. Those interested in enrolling in courses can do so on their website.