New monument honoring Gold Star families installed at Huntsville-Madison County Veterans Memorial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new monument is now up at the Huntsville-Madison County Veterans Memorial – a Gold Star Memorial monument.

It was a somber ceremony Saturday, with speakers taking turns sharing their own experiences.

Those very speakers, and some of the attendees in the crowd, are considered Gold Star Members – they share the same pain of losing a loved one.

According to one speaker who lost her brother in the Vietnam War, this is a pain she took on alone for her entire life until she finally found community in other people who understood – or even just acknowledged – her struggle.

Julie Kink played a role in advocating to bring the monument to the park, and it was a day she’s been waiting for – for over a year.

At the end of the ceremony, each attendee was invited to place a carnation – a symbol of loss – at the foot of the Gold Star Memorial Monument.

The monument was the final addition to the Veterans Memorial Park. It’s at the end of the path for viewers to see as they leave, and you can visit it anytime.