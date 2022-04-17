HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Madison County Mambas look to make an impression in their inaugural season in the Triple Threat Basketball League, but the organization also wants to make a difference off the court.

The team is a few weeks into its practice schedule, with the first scrimmage scheduled for April 30 at Mae Jemison High School.

But before that, their mission aside from the Xs & Os is raising awareness for autism. That includes a fund and supply drive going on now through Thursday, April 21 to purchase sensory supplies for kids in need.

It’s personal for guard Yeshuah Jenkins, himself a proud Autistic player who recently joined the squad from Virginia.

“The whole reason of me doing this is to try to bring awareness to people like me that don’t get a fair chance,” Jenkins said. “I want to make sure that they get a fair chance. And then me playing basketball with Autism, I just want to a lot of awareness to show people that anybody can do it if you just put your mind to it and just try hard. And so I want to continue down here to make an impact and work with kids down here also.”