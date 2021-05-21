New low-cost airline launching service to 16 cities, including Huntsville, for as low as $39 one way

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new, low-cost carrier is launching service in July and one of its initial destinations will be Huntsville International Airport.

Breeze Airways, founded by JetBlue founder David Neelman, will launch service to Charleston, South Carolina; New Orleans and Tampa with introductory fares as low as $39 one way.

Charleston and New Orleans flights start July 15 and Tampa flights start July 22.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle called Friday’s announcement “historic.”

“This is an historic moment for our community as newly launched low-cost Breeze Airways has selected Huntsville International Airport as one of their first cities. Huntsville is a hot bed for economic development and Breezes’ entry adds a quality-of-life amenity to enhance travel opportunities for both leisure and business travelers in our region. This is just the beginning for Breeze, and we look forward to supporting and growing our newest airline – the best is yet to come!” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle

Huntsville International Airport CEO Rick Tucker said airport officials are “thrilled to be a part of the launch.”

“We are very thrilled to be a part of the launch of a new U.S. airline – Breeze Airways – and chosen as one of the initial sixteen airports for its service launch. Our community will have access to introductory low fares of $39 one-way and new non-stop destinations that our passengers are eager to travel to. Breeze Airlines will offer no change fees, no cancellations fees mixed with a great airline customer service experience. We are certain that our community will respond to the new “Seriously Nice” and low fare air service by taking advantage of the flexibility offered by flying and supporting Breeze Airways.” Huntsville International Airport CEO Rick Tucker

The airline will operate Embraer 190 regional jets, which may look familiar to aviation regulars – Envoy Air, Republic Airways, and SkyWest already operate the smaller Embraer 175 out of Huntsville for American, Delta, and United.

The difference – Breeze E190s are longer and will seat 108 passengers in a two-by-two configuration, eliminating the middle seat.

Seats will be unassigned, however, an assigned seat can be purchased for $10. Families can sit together at no cost when traveling with children 12 years old and younger.

The base Nice fare includes one personal item (such as a purse, briefcase, small backpack, or laptop bag) no bigger than 17 inches x 13 inches x 8 inches which fits under the seat.

The Nicer fare includes one carry-on item, which fits in the overhead bin (not to exceed 22 inches x 14 inches x 9 inches) and one checked bag not to exceed 62 inches in length, width, or height and no heavier than 50 pounds.

Up to three additional checked bags can be purchased prior to arriving at the airport.

In addition, the airline will charge no fees for changing or cancelling a flight, and allow unused flight credit to be reused for as long as 24 months.

For more information on fares and amenities on board, visit the airline’s FAQ section on its website.