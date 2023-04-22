MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A New Jersey man was arrested by the North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF) after authorities say he was found with 1 kilogram of cocaine.

A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said that on April 5, NADTF agents stopped Elvis Rivera of New Jersey on highway 72 entering Madison County. During the stop, agents found Rivera was in possession of 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cocaine, according to the spokesperson.

Rivera was charged with trafficking cocaine and booked into the Madison County Jail. He is currently being held there in lieu of a $1,500,000 bond, according to online court records.

Authorities said Rivera was apart of a “multi-level cocaine distribution organization that stretched between North Alabama and New Jersey.”

The HPD spokesperson said the NADTF investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Court records show Rivera’s case was waived to a grand jury on April 18. The grand jury will decide whether to indict, or formally accuse, Rivera of cocaine trafficking and send his case to trial.