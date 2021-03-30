New internal affairs building aims to improve community, police relations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have been trying to improve transparency and relationships with the community it serves for years.

The department opened its new Internal Affairs office in August and says they’re making progress by making the complaint process easier and less intimidating.

The Huntsville Police Internal Affairs Department used to be located across the parking lot at the Public Safety Complex.

If someone wanted to make a complaint about a police officer, they had to go through a metal detector and possibly interact with multiple officers before their complaint could be made.

The department moved to a building, that used to be a bank and a police precinct, in part to make the process of filing a complaint less intimidating.

“We take it serious,” said Lt. Jon Ware, Internal Affairs Director. “We try to recruit the best people. We try to hold them to that standard and we do want the citizens of Huntsville to know that we do take this serious and we will not tolerate bad behavior by our police officers because we know it affects everybody.”

The building opened at 820 North Memorial Parkway to make the process of filing complaints and concerns with police easier for the men and women of Huntsville.

“They’re already stressed because they’re coming in to file a complaint against a police officer and they have to deal two or three officers just to get to us to file a complaint,” Ware said. “We’re really hoping by making it more accessible, as you saw when you came in, you ring a bell, you talk to our secretary, she comes and gets one of us, we bring you in, sit down and start talking just like you and I are.”

Ware says it’s extremely important for relationships between the police and community be strong, especially since Huntsville is among the fastest growing cities in the U.S., as it attracts a variety of people who have had a variety of experiences with police.

“We are a medium sized city now,” Ware said. “We’re larger than Knoxville. We’re larger than a lot of our area cities and you won’t find the crime here, you won’t find the complaints here, you won’t find a lot of the things you’ll find in similar sized cities, you will not find here.”

People can make a complaint, compliment or a tip to police in a variety of ways.