HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Good news for skaters! Ground has broken and rails have started going up at what will soon be Huntsville’s new skate park.

The park is slated to open by 2023 and is accompanying a new kids space.

Huntsville Parks and Recreation Director James Gossett describes the area as a brand new space for John Hunt Park, one that will come with more lighting and parking.

“The skatepark is especially intriguing or nice to us because it’s really a partnership with the community, parks and recreation, the City of Huntsville, community foundation all working together to build that,” Gossett told News 19. “We’re really excited about that.”

The park will include a tribute to the city’s original “Get-A-Way Skatepark” as the design will showcase some of the memorable parts of that old facility.

The Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville has been raising funds for the construction. If you’d like to donate, click here.