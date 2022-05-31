HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — HuntsvilleCon, a new pop culture and comic book expo, will debut in the Rocket City in June.
The convention will happen at the Embassy Suites Hotel on Saturday, June 25. The event aims to be “Alabama’s best and truest comic con featuring fandoms of multiple genres.”
HuntsvilleCon will boast more than 100 vendors specializing in comic books, magazines, toys, games, movies, television, anime, manga, wrestling, cosplay, artwork, apparel and more! There will also be $2,500 in door prizes!
The event’s list of featured guests includes:
- WWE wrestling legends Demolition
- Comic book legends Greg LaRocque and Dan Fraga
- Artist and actor Matthew Atchley
- Mandalorian Mercs
- Darth Vader, R2-D2, and Stormtroopers
The convention’s main events include:
- Pokémon card and Dungeons & Dragons tournament
- Sports card show
- Cosplay contest
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Video Game Tournament
Tickets are $20 for general admission, but children aged 11 and under get in free! VIP tickets cost $50 and platinum tickets are $100. Tickets are available online at huntsvillecon.com or at the door.