HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — HuntsvilleCon, a new pop culture and comic book expo, will debut in the Rocket City in June.

The convention will happen at the Embassy Suites Hotel on Saturday, June 25. The event aims to be “Alabama’s best and truest comic con featuring fandoms of multiple genres.”

HuntsvilleCon will boast more than 100 vendors specializing in comic books, magazines, toys, games, movies, television, anime, manga, wrestling, cosplay, artwork, apparel and more! There will also be $2,500 in door prizes!

The event’s list of featured guests includes:

WWE wrestling legends Demolition

Comic book legends Greg LaRocque and Dan Fraga

and Artist and actor Matthew Atchley

Mandalorian Mercs

Darth Vader, R2-D2, and Stormtroopers

The convention’s main events include:

Pokémon card and Dungeons & Dragons tournament

Sports card show

Cosplay contest

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Video Game Tournament

Tickets are $20 for general admission, but children aged 11 and under get in free! VIP tickets cost $50 and platinum tickets are $100. Tickets are available online at huntsvillecon.com or at the door.