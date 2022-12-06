HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A new hotel is under construction at Huntsville’s Redstone Gateway — the $700 million complex that opened last March.

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott will be the second hotel on the site after the 120-room Towne Place Suites by Marriott. The new, 150-room hotel is expected to be done by summer 2023.

“The demand for a second hotel became a priority as soon as the Towne Suites was built,” said James Lomax, the Huntsville Vice President of Asset Management & Leasing for Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT).

The new hotel was developed by Huntsville-based firm Doradus Partners.

“We are excited to bring Fairfield Inn and Suites to the Redstone Gateway campus,” said Srinath Yedla, the chief executive officer of Doradus Partners. “The need for a second hotel was obvious as Huntsville and Redstone Arsenal expands to meet the demands of new companies moving here.”

Redstone Gateway currently has 17 Class-A office buildings, another six under construction, and a shopping plaza called The Shops at Redstone Gateway. Learn more about the development at redstonegateway.com.