NEW HOPE, Ala. (WHNT) — New Hope’s public library is back open for the first time since 2021!

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library (HMCPL), the new library is located at the New Hope City Plaza off Main Drive in the downtown area.

The city says the library reopened to the public on November 21.

The new facility replaces the Elizabeth Carpenter Public Library of New Hope, which closed in August 2021. The new location is part of the HMCPL system.

The New Hope Public Library will meet the demand for library services that have been greatly missed in the community,” said Cindy Hewitt, executive director of the HMCPL system. “We’re proud that we were able to create a warm and inviting environment while retaining many of the qualities of the old Library because they were so important and unique to the community.”

The library will host a ribbon cutting on Monday, December 5 at 10 a.m. to welcome book lovers back for the first time in a year.