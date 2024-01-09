MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Mayor of New Hope, resigned Monday night during a city council meeting.

According to the City, Mayor Butch Taylor turned in his resignation at Monday’s city council meeting. He cited personal and health-related issues as his reason for leaving.

Taylor was elected as Mayor of New Hope in 2012. Since then, he and the community have worked to create a budget to help operate the city’s finances, obtained a grant to upgrade and repair the city sewer system, refinanced the water bond and brought a dentist to the community.

He spent 29 years as a teacher and basketball coach at New Hope High School and New Hope Middle School.

Prior to being elected, Taylor served on the city council from 2000-2002 as the liaison for the volunteer fire department. He was elected as the District 3 Board Representative to the Madison County Board of Education in 2002.

In 2006, he was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives for House District 22. The following year Taylor was named the Freshman Representative of the Year. He was also appointed to the Education Appropriations Committee, which writes the state’s education budget.

He served in public office for 24 years, including 12 as mayor.