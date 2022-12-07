HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) – The Christkindlmarket Huntsville is celebrating its inaugural weekend-long event in just a few days. The market will be open on December 9, 10, and 11 at the Orion Amphitheater.

The event will showcase a melody of local art and traditional European Christmas traditions.

There will be 60+ juried artists, Bavarian food and drinks for purchase and holiday activities.

Additionally, there will be plenty of time to check off some holiday shopping with gifts available for purchase from the various artists in attendance.

Christkindlmarket Huntsville will be open to the community from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. It will run from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. It will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. The market is a free event with free onsite parking during event hours only.